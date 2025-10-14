UEFA Launches Groundbreaking Tender for 2027-2031 Cycle
UEFA and UC3 have opened tenders for the 2027-2031 broadcast and commercial rights of European club competitions. Innovations include a global 'first pick' package for the Champions League, aiming to attract global digital platforms and enhance media engagement across European football's biggest markets.
UEFA, in collaboration with its joint venture UC3, has initiated the tendering process for broadcast and commercial rights to European club competitions for the 2027–2031 cycle, unveiling a series of industry firsts such as a global 'first pick' package for the Champions League.
This new approach marks the first instance of European soccer's governing body offering a simultaneous multi-market tender and extended four-year broadcast agreements, aiming to keep pace with evolving media consumption trends. The exclusive 'first pick' package seeks to attract digital giants like Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube.
UC3, a joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association, is headed by Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, aiming to manage UEFA's commercial rights. Co-managing directors highlight this strategy as pivotal for maintaining leadership in sports media innovation.