UEFA Launches Groundbreaking Tender for 2027-2031 Cycle

UEFA, in collaboration with its joint venture UC3, has initiated the tendering process for broadcast and commercial rights to European club competitions for the 2027–2031 cycle, unveiling a series of industry firsts such as a global 'first pick' package for the Champions League.

This new approach marks the first instance of European soccer's governing body offering a simultaneous multi-market tender and extended four-year broadcast agreements, aiming to keep pace with evolving media consumption trends. The exclusive 'first pick' package seeks to attract digital giants like Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube.

UC3, a joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association, is headed by Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, aiming to manage UEFA's commercial rights. Co-managing directors highlight this strategy as pivotal for maintaining leadership in sports media innovation.