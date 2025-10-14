Nexperia's Dual Dilemma: Navigating U.S. and China Export Restrictions

Nexperia, a prominent Dutch computer chip manufacturer, is currently at the center of a geopolitical tug-of-war, facing export restrictions from both the United States and Chinese governments. The company, which operates as a subsidiary of China's WingTech, is in active negotiations to secure relief from these constraints.

The challenges facing Nexperia underscore increasing global tensions around technology trade, particularly between major powers like the U.S. and China. As countries strengthen their grips on key technological assets, companies like Nexperia find themselves entangled in broader political strategies.

In a significant move last Sunday, the Dutch state assumed control of Nexperia's operations to keep its technological assets firmly on European soil. This action highlights the strategic importance of ensuring that critical technology remains under national purview amidst the ongoing global dispute over chip supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)