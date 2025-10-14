Google's Landmark AI Investment Surge: A $15 Billion Bet in India

In a historic move, Google has announced a $15 billion investment in Andhra Pradesh, India, marking its largest AI infrastructure venture outside the United States. The project includes a gigawatt-scale data center in partnership with the Adani Group and Bharti Airtel, signifying a major boost to the regional economy.

The ambitious plan aims to create thousands of job opportunities and aligns with India's broader strategy to become a global technology powerhouse. Google's investment will focus on developing a data center powered by clean energy, further facilitated by the construction of necessary infrastructure, such as a subsea gateway.

Prominent figures like Gautam Adani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have expressed their strong support for the initiative. The investment underscores the growing interest of global tech companies in India's burgeoning AI market, reflecting a vision of technological democratization and innovation-driven growth.