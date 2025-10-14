Left Menu

Google's Landmark AI Investment Surge: A $15 Billion Bet in India

Google has announced a $15 billion investment to build an AI infrastructure hub in India's Andhra Pradesh. This project includes a data center with partners Adani Group and Airtel and promises to significantly enhance the region's job market. The investment aligns with India's vision of becoming a global tech leader.

Updated: 14-10-2025 18:38 IST
  • India

In a historic move, Google has announced a $15 billion investment in Andhra Pradesh, India, marking its largest AI infrastructure venture outside the United States. The project includes a gigawatt-scale data center in partnership with the Adani Group and Bharti Airtel, signifying a major boost to the regional economy.

The ambitious plan aims to create thousands of job opportunities and aligns with India's broader strategy to become a global technology powerhouse. Google's investment will focus on developing a data center powered by clean energy, further facilitated by the construction of necessary infrastructure, such as a subsea gateway.

Prominent figures like Gautam Adani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have expressed their strong support for the initiative. The investment underscores the growing interest of global tech companies in India's burgeoning AI market, reflecting a vision of technological democratization and innovation-driven growth.

