Left Menu

China's Rising Naval Ambitions: Fourth Aircraft Carrier Under Construction

China is constructing its fourth aircraft carrier, following the launch of its third, Fujian. The fourth carrier, possibly nuclear-powered, is being built in Dalian. It may feature advanced systems like EMALS. Tensions with the US might drive China to expand its carrier fleet for global maritime operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:56 IST
China's Rising Naval Ambitions: Fourth Aircraft Carrier Under Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is reportedly advancing its naval capabilities with the construction of a fourth aircraft carrier, even as its third carrier, the Fujian, prepares for deployment following successful sea trials.

According to the South China Morning Post, satellite images have revealed the progress of the fourth carrier's construction at a shipyard in Dalian, Liaoning province. Experts suggest it might be nuclear-powered, enhancing its endurance and operational reach globally.

The recent developments come amid growing tensions with the United States, prompting analysts to speculate that China may expand its aircraft carrier fleet to fortify its presence on international maritime routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Mahindra's Resilient Performance Amidst Global Economic Challenges

Tech Mahindra's Resilient Performance Amidst Global Economic Challenges

 India
2
Wauquiez Pushes for Budget Negotiations Amid Political Tensions

Wauquiez Pushes for Budget Negotiations Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
An army colonel in Madagascar says the military is taking power after parliament voted to impeach the president, reports AP.

An army colonel in Madagascar says the military is taking power after parlia...

 Global
4
Grim Faces in Shadowed Homes: Diwali Displacement at Signature View

Grim Faces in Shadowed Homes: Diwali Displacement at Signature View

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025