China's Rising Naval Ambitions: Fourth Aircraft Carrier Under Construction

China is reportedly advancing its naval capabilities with the construction of a fourth aircraft carrier, even as its third carrier, the Fujian, prepares for deployment following successful sea trials.

According to the South China Morning Post, satellite images have revealed the progress of the fourth carrier's construction at a shipyard in Dalian, Liaoning province. Experts suggest it might be nuclear-powered, enhancing its endurance and operational reach globally.

The recent developments come amid growing tensions with the United States, prompting analysts to speculate that China may expand its aircraft carrier fleet to fortify its presence on international maritime routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)