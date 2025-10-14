Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh and Google Ink $15 Billion AI Data Centre Deal

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed a landmark $15 billion agreement with Google to establish a gigawatt-scale AI data centre in Visakhapatnam. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed it as a major technological milestone that will position India as a leader in AI development and transform various sectors.

In a significant boost to India's technological landscape, the Andhra Pradesh government has finalized a monumental $15 billion deal with Google to set up a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centre in Visakhapatnam. The agreement, signed in New Delhi, marks a historic milestone for the state and the nation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by Google Cloud's CEO Thomas Kurian and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, lauded the partnership as a defining moment in India's AI journey. He stated that the project would lay the foundation for India's first AI city, making it the largest AI and data hub outside the United States.

The data centre promises to facilitate profound advancements across critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and finance, thereby dramatically transforming people's lives. Visakhapatnam's selection for this initiative will bolster its reputation as a burgeoning IT hub, akin to Hyderabad's growth spurred by Microsoft's presence.

