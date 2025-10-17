Jio Platforms net profit jumps 13 pc to Rs 7,379 crore on higher ARPU

Jio Platforms on Friday reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,379 crore for the July-September quarter of 2025-26, driven by a rise in average revenue per user and higher traction in fixed wireless access service, JioAirFiber.

The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses, rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 36,332 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 31,709 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross revenue stood at Rs 42,652 crore in the quarter, up by 14.9 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), a key metric for telcos, increased by 8.4 per cent to Rs 211.4 during the reported quarter from Rs 195.1 a year ago.

''There was a net addition of 8.3 million (subscribers) in this quarter. We are seeing fairly sustained growth there. ARPU at 211.4. The increase from 195 to 211 is post the tariff hike of last year. This impact really has been coming mostly out of increased usage plus some of the 5G upgrades that people are doing as we keep nudging consumers to move to higher unlimited 5G plans,'' Jio, Head of Strategy, Anshuman Thakur said during the earnings call.

He said that the company's deployment of 5G standalone network is helping in monetising some of the services that Jio has launched, and others will get monetised over a period of time.

He said that the company has done partnerships with device makers to bring more devices at different price points in the 4G and 5G segments. ''We are still trying to penetrate, convert almost 225 million or maybe 215 million 2G users and upgrade them,'' Thakur said.

The company reported a total subscriber base of over 50.6 crore comprising over 23.4 crore 5G users, around 2.3 crore fixed broadband connections and around 95 lakh JioAirFiber Homes.

Jio added over 10 lakh new homes each month, taking the total connected premises to about 2.3 crore with fixed broadband. JioAirFiber reported a subscriber base of 95 lakh, with the speed of connecting over 10 lakh new homes every month.

The telecom arm of Jio Platforms, Reliance Jio, posted around 12 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 6,972 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 6,231 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations of Reliance Jio increased by 12.4 per cent to Rs 31,857 crore from Rs 28,338 crore in the September quarter last year.

The data consumption on the Jio network increased to 38.7 GB per month per person from 31 GB a year ago.

Thakur said the company has indigenously built its own proprietary 5G stack and fixed wireless technology, and is now working at a significant global scale.

''3,400 plus patent applications across 5G and 6G where we are among the top leaders now across international forums. We have built several digital services for India at scale and not only built but deployed and people are enjoying those services and those platforms, enterprises are using those platforms at scale,'' he said.

Thakur said the company has adopted the OneJio approach, a combination of both connectivity and products, for the enterprises.

''Our focus is getting more revenue pools coming in from the enterprises beyond connectivity. Almost all, it's not yet 100 per cent, but almost all of our large enterprise customers are taking more than one service from us,'' he said.

