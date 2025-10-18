IndiaAI and WHO Invite Global South to Showcase AI Innovations in Healthcare

In a landmark initiative aimed at advancing digital transformation in global healthcare, the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), has announced a global call for abstracts highlighting impactful and scalable applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in health systems.

The selected submissions will be featured in the upcoming Casebook on AI Health Use Cases Across the Global South, a first-of-its-kind compilation designed to document real-world AI applications transforming health systems in developing regions. The Casebook will be officially launched at the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in February 2026.

A Pioneering Collaboration for Responsible AI in Health

The collaboration between IndiaAI and WHO underscores a growing recognition that AI can play a transformative role in improving global health outcomes, provided it is deployed responsibly and inclusively. This Casebook, jointly curated by both organizations, will serve as a comprehensive reference guide for policymakers, innovators, technologists, and healthcare professionals seeking to replicate and scale AI-driven health solutions across the Global South.

By documenting field-tested use cases, the initiative seeks to highlight not just technological breakthroughs but also ethical frameworks, governance models, and implementation strategies that ensure equitable access to AI-enabled healthcare. It is envisioned as a living document that bridges the gap between innovation and real-world adoption, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Strengthening Digital Health Systems Across the Global South

The Casebook on AI Health Use Cases Across the Global South will capture experiences from a diverse range of geographies—including Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific—where resource constraints, population diversity, and healthcare accessibility challenges often require unique and adaptive technological approaches.

AI technologies showcased in the Casebook are expected to cover critical areas such as:

Disease Surveillance and Early Detection: AI systems for tracking infectious diseases, predicting outbreaks, and optimizing public health responses.

Clinical Decision Support: Tools assisting doctors in diagnostics, treatment planning, and personalized medicine.

Health Operations and Logistics: AI-driven resource allocation, hospital management, and supply chain optimization.

Public Health and Policy Analytics: Data modeling tools for epidemiological studies, health financing, and resource prioritization.

Telemedicine and Remote Care: AI-based applications enabling healthcare delivery in underserved areas.

Through these examples, the Casebook aims to illustrate how AI can complement human expertise and strengthen healthcare equity, efficiency, and resilience.

Guidelines for Participation

Researchers, innovators, startups, and institutions across the Global South are invited to participate by submitting abstracts of up to 250 words describing successful, implementable, and scalable AI use cases in healthcare. Submissions should emphasize real-world impact, sustainability, and replicability.

Key details include:

Abstract Submission Deadline: 31 October 2025

Notification of Shortlisting: Mid-November 2025

Full Chapter Submission: 15 December 2025

Casebook Launch: 19–20 February 2026 at the India–AI Impact Summit, New Delhi

Detailed submission guidelines and application forms are available on the official portal: https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/events/who.

Criteria for Selection and Chapter Contributions

Abstracts will be evaluated based on relevance, quality, scalability, and alignment with the Casebook’s objectives of responsible AI deployment in health systems. Shortlisted contributors will be invited to submit full chapters (2,500–3,000 words) detailing their projects.

Each chapter will elaborate on the:

AI solution’s design and objectives

Implementation strategy and partnerships

Ethical and governance considerations

Outcomes and measurable impact

Key lessons learned and recommendations for replication

By capturing such granular insights, the Casebook aims to serve as both a knowledge repository and a practical guide for emerging economies seeking to harness AI for public health advancement.

IndiaAI Mission: Leading Global AI Collaboration

The IndiaAI Mission, launched by MeitY, represents India’s national effort to position itself as a global leader in ethical, inclusive, and human-centered AI innovation. With the healthcare sector as one of its primary focus areas, the mission seeks to leverage India’s technological expertise and policy leadership to enable scalable AI solutions that address real-world challenges.

The partnership with WHO reinforces India’s commitment to ensuring that AI innovation benefits all, particularly developing countries that face structural barriers in healthcare delivery. This collaboration builds on the principles of the Global Digital Health Strategy (2020–2025) and India’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, both of which emphasize inclusivity, interoperability, and responsible technology use.

AI for Health: Envisioning the Future

AI’s potential in healthcare extends far beyond automation—it represents a paradigm shift in how societies understand, manage, and improve health outcomes. When responsibly deployed, AI can:

Detect diseases earlier and more accurately;

Predict health risks through big data analytics;

Optimize resource use in constrained systems;

Personalize treatment while reducing medical errors; and

Strengthen public health planning through real-time insights.

However, realizing this potential requires trust, transparency, and collaboration. Initiatives like the IndiaAI–WHO Casebook ensure that lessons from real-world deployments inform future innovations, encouraging responsible experimentation and cross-country learning.

Towards the India–AI Impact Summit 2026

The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 will serve as a global stage to launch the Casebook and showcase the best AI-for-health innovations from across the Global South. The event will bring together government leaders, health experts, industry innovators, and academic researchers to discuss the ethical, technical, and societal dimensions of AI in healthcare.

The Casebook’s release at this prestigious forum will symbolize a collective stride toward an inclusive digital health future—one where AI not only advances medical science but also democratizes access to healthcare for billions across the developing world.