Major Outage Hits Online Platforms Including AWS, Snapchat, and More

Several online platforms, such as AWS, Robinhood, Snapchat, and others, experienced outages on Monday. According to Downdetector, the issues were attributed to Amazon's cloud unit AWS. Platforms like Amazon.com, PrimeVideo, and Alexa also reported problems. Additionally, Paypal's service Venmo was affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a significant technical disruption impacted a range of online platforms, including Amazon's AWS, Snapchat, and Robinhood. According to outage monitoring service Downdetector, the root cause was linked to issues with AWS, Amazon's cloud computing service.

Simultaneously, popular services such as Amazon.com, PrimeVideo, and Alexa faced operational challenges, adding to the widespread concern among users. Perplexity's CEO confirmed that AWS was at the center of the problem.

The disruptions extended to Paypal's Venmo, illustrating the breadth of the connectivity troubles on Monday. As stakeholders rushed to restore service, affected users faced inconvenience across sectors.

