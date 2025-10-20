Major Outage Hits Online Platforms Including AWS, Snapchat, and More

On Monday, a significant technical disruption impacted a range of online platforms, including Amazon's AWS, Snapchat, and Robinhood. According to outage monitoring service Downdetector, the root cause was linked to issues with AWS, Amazon's cloud computing service.

Simultaneously, popular services such as Amazon.com, PrimeVideo, and Alexa faced operational challenges, adding to the widespread concern among users. Perplexity's CEO confirmed that AWS was at the center of the problem.

The disruptions extended to Paypal's Venmo, illustrating the breadth of the connectivity troubles on Monday. As stakeholders rushed to restore service, affected users faced inconvenience across sectors.