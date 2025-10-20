Global Disruption: AWS Outage Sends Shockwaves Across Major Online Services
Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a major outage, affecting global online services including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, and many others. The disruption started overnight and mainly impacted the US-EAST-1 region. AWS worked towards resolving significant error rates, gradually restoring affected services by early morning.
The outage began showing signs around 3:11 a.m. Eastern Time when AWS reported increased error rates. By 6 a.m., the company announced partial recovery, with continuous efforts for a complete resolution. The issue primarily affected the US-EAST-1 region but had global repercussions.
The outage began showing signs around 3:11 a.m. Eastern Time when AWS reported increased error rates. By 6 a.m., the company announced partial recovery, with continuous efforts for a complete resolution. The issue primarily affected the US-EAST-1 region but had global repercussions.
The outage highlights the dependence of modern digital infrastructure on a few dominant cloud service providers. According to Patrick Burgess, a cybersecurity expert, such incidents can have widespread impacts due to the reliance on limited companies for critical infrastructure.
