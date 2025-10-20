Global Disruption: AWS Outage Sends Shockwaves Across Major Online Services

A major outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) led to widespread disruptions across numerous online services globally. The incident affected major platforms, including Snapchat, Roblox, and Fortnite, as well as essential services like online broker Robinhood and the McDonald's app.

The outage began showing signs around 3:11 a.m. Eastern Time when AWS reported increased error rates. By 6 a.m., the company announced partial recovery, with continuous efforts for a complete resolution. The issue primarily affected the US-EAST-1 region but had global repercussions.

The outage highlights the dependence of modern digital infrastructure on a few dominant cloud service providers. According to Patrick Burgess, a cybersecurity expert, such incidents can have widespread impacts due to the reliance on limited companies for critical infrastructure.

