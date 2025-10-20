Left Menu

Global Disruption: AWS Outage Sends Shockwaves Across Major Online Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a major outage, affecting global online services including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, and many others. The disruption started overnight and mainly impacted the US-EAST-1 region. AWS worked towards resolving significant error rates, gradually restoring affected services by early morning.

A major outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) led to widespread disruptions across numerous online services globally. The incident affected major platforms, including Snapchat, Roblox, and Fortnite, as well as essential services like online broker Robinhood and the McDonald's app.

The outage began showing signs around 3:11 a.m. Eastern Time when AWS reported increased error rates. By 6 a.m., the company announced partial recovery, with continuous efforts for a complete resolution. The issue primarily affected the US-EAST-1 region but had global repercussions.

The outage highlights the dependence of modern digital infrastructure on a few dominant cloud service providers. According to Patrick Burgess, a cybersecurity expert, such incidents can have widespread impacts due to the reliance on limited companies for critical infrastructure.

