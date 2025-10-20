Left Menu

NASA Spurs American Space Race with New Artemis 3 Moon Mission Competition

NASA is opening up the Artemis 3 mission contract to competitors like Blue Origin due to SpaceX's delays. Aiming to return humans to the moon, the mission is planned for 2027. SpaceX's delays could jeopardize the timeline amidst China’s 2030 moon landing plans, pushing for urgency in the U.S. space race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:48 IST
NASA announced a competitive bidding process for the Artemis 3 moon mission contract, citing delays by current partner SpaceX. The move signals a renewed space race among American companies, potentially including Blue Origin.

The Artemis series, pivotal to NASA's ambitions of moon returns amid China's 2030 plans, eyes 2027 for the mission. Concerns are rising as SpaceX faces schedule setbacks.

This development adds urgency under President Trump's directive, seeking a moon landing before January 2029 to outpace Chinese efforts and keep NASA on track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

