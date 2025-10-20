NASA Spurs American Space Race with New Artemis 3 Moon Mission Competition

NASA announced a competitive bidding process for the Artemis 3 moon mission contract, citing delays by current partner SpaceX. The move signals a renewed space race among American companies, potentially including Blue Origin.

The Artemis series, pivotal to NASA's ambitions of moon returns amid China's 2030 plans, eyes 2027 for the mission. Concerns are rising as SpaceX faces schedule setbacks.

This development adds urgency under President Trump's directive, seeking a moon landing before January 2029 to outpace Chinese efforts and keep NASA on track.

