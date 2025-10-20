Wall Street Rebounds As Tech Giants Lead The Charge

Wall Street indexes opened the week robustly with a strong performance from mega-cap stocks. Investors are looking ahead to a significant wave of corporate earnings and a pivotal inflation report that could guide future market movements.

Shares of major tech corporations bolstered the market's gains as Apple surged 4.3% to a new peak. Meanwhile, Meta and Netflix both advanced over 2%, and Alphabet rose by more than 1%. Investor optimism was evident as the CBOE Volatility Index decreased, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

Earnings from Wall Street titans such as Tesla, Ford, GM, and Netflix are expected to challenge current valuations, while regional bank results will provide insights into sector health. Micron's shares also soared following a significant price target increase by Barclays, contributing to Wall Street's positive trajectory.

