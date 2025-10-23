Left Menu

Apple Loses Landmark Lawsuit Over App Store Monopoly

Apple faced a legal setback in London as the Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled against them, citing abuse of their dominant market position by charging developers a steep 30% commission. The case, involving around 20 million UK users and valued at 1.5 billion pounds, marks the first mass tech lawsuit under the UK's new class action regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:21 IST
Apple Loses Landmark Lawsuit Over App Store Monopoly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal blow, Apple lost a lawsuit in London on Thursday that accused the tech giant of exploiting its dominance by imposing an unfair 30% fee on app developers through its App Store.

Following a lawsuit filed on behalf of roughly 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the UK, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled against Apple. They determined that Apple's practices stifled competition in the app distribution market by charging excessive and unfair prices. The lawsuit is valued up to 1.5 billion pounds, or approximately $2.01 billion.

The tribunal stated that members of the claimant class are entitled to damages, with calculations for these damages scheduled for a hearing next month. This case is notably the first mass lawsuit against a tech giant to proceed to trial under Britain's emerging class action-style legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

 India
2
Multan Sultans' Owner Ali Tareen Sparks Controversy with PCB

Multan Sultans' Owner Ali Tareen Sparks Controversy with PCB

 Pakistan
3
NDA's Promise for a Flourishing Bihar: Modi's Rally Highlights

NDA's Promise for a Flourishing Bihar: Modi's Rally Highlights

 India
4
Sports Highlights: Olympic Dreams, World Series Showdown, and Messi's Contract Extension

Sports Highlights: Olympic Dreams, World Series Showdown, and Messi's Contra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025