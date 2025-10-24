Exploring Reparations Loan for Ukraine from Russian Assets

Antonio Costa, the chairman of the European Union leaders, has announced that the technical challenges associated with organizing a Reparations Loan for Ukraine can be resolved. The proposed fund would be based on the immobilised assets of the Russian central bank, indicating a practical way forward.

Costa addressed a news conference, emphasizing the feasibility of this solution. He expressed confidence in overcoming the technical barriers, underscoring that the initiative is attainable.

This development could mark a significant step in aiding Ukraine through financial reparations, leveraging the currently immobilised Russian assets to support the nation.

