Exploring Reparations Loan for Ukraine from Russian Assets
Antonio Costa, the chairman of the European Union leaders, has announced that the technical challenges associated with organizing a Reparations Loan for Ukraine can be resolved. The proposed fund would be based on the immobilised assets of the Russian central bank, indicating a practical way forward.
Costa addressed a news conference, emphasizing the feasibility of this solution. He expressed confidence in overcoming the technical barriers, underscoring that the initiative is attainable.
This development could mark a significant step in aiding Ukraine through financial reparations, leveraging the currently immobilised Russian assets to support the nation.
