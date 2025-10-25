Left Menu

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari is launching a digital token aimed at its wealthiest fans, letting them bid on a Ferrari 499P endurance car. This move taps into the rising trend of luxury brands engaging tech-savvy millennials and tech entrepreneurs. The token will debut with the 2027 World Endurance Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:31 IST
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to engage tech-savvy millennials and broaden its appeal among younger, affluent audiences, Ferrari is set to launch a digital token named 'Token Ferrari 499P'.

This new initiative is part of Ferrari's strategy to tap into the wealth of young tech entrepreneurs, with the digital token allowing fans to bid on the endurance car model that won three consecutive Le Mans titles. Ferrari has already made strides in the digital currency space by accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum for car purchases, a service now available in the U.S. and Europe.

Collaborating with Italian fintech company Conio, Ferrari targets its Hyperclub's exclusive members, preparing for the token's debut with the 2027 World Endurance Championship. However, the journey is not without its hurdles. Crypto markets are under regulatory scrutiny, yet Conio sees growing opportunities as they work to secure a cryptocurrency license under the EU's new regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025