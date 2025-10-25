Innovative Student Revolutionizes Gait Analysis with StepSmart

A young innovator from The International School of Bangalore is turning heads in medical technology. Mayank Mundra has developed StepSmart, a breakthrough wireless device for gait correction that analyzes foot pressure to detect posture and balance issues in real-time. Published in the International Journal of Science and Research, Mayank's research points to a promising future for accessible gait analysis.

StepSmart has undergone intensive development under the guidance of Dr. Pavan Belehalli and is catching the eye of investors like Neon funds VC India. The project emerged from Mayank's own struggles with flat foot pain as a competitive football player. After enduring undiagnosed discomfort for years, a custom solution from an orthopedic specialist inspired Mayank to help others avoid similar hardships. Early device testing has demonstrated strong potential for clinical application, especially in physiotherapy and diabetic foot care.

Beyond StepSmart, Mayank's commitment to improving mobility includes an autonomous wheelchair project celebrated at the IFORE and S.T. Yau Science Competition. As he collaborates with rehabilitation centers, Mayank remains firm in his belief: movement should be a basic right for all. His innovations hold promise for underserved communities across India and beyond.

