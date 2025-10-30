dYdX Gears Up for U.S. Market Entry Amid Crypto Regulatory Shifts

dYdX, one of the leading decentralized cryptocurrency trading platforms, is set to make its debut in the U.S. market by the end of this year. This marks a significant shift as the derivatives-focused exchange was previously unavailable to American users, according to dYdX President Eddie Zhang in an interview with Reuters.

Diverging from centralized exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken, which mediate transactions, dYdX facilitates direct user transactions on a blockchain network. Renowned for its perpetual contracts, this San Francisco-based company has surpassed $1.5 trillion in trading since inception. The exchange plans to introduce spot trading on Solana and related cryptocurrencies in the U.S.

Recognizing the regulatory landscape, dYdX aims to drastically cut trading fees upon entering the U.S. While perpetual contracts remain unavailable, dYdX awaits regulatory guidance for these products. A joint SEC and CFTC statement suggests potential consideration for allowing crypto perpetual contracts on regulated U.S. platforms.

