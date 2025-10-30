Left Menu

dYdX Gears Up for U.S. Market Entry Amid Crypto Regulatory Shifts

dYdX, a decentralized cryptocurrency trading platform, plans to enter the U.S. market by year-end. Specializing in perpetual contracts, it has exceeded $1.5 trillion in trading volume. The San Francisco-based exchange will introduce spot trading and reduce fees, seeking U.S. regulatory guidelines for offering perpetual contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:43 IST
dYdX Gears Up for U.S. Market Entry Amid Crypto Regulatory Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

dYdX, one of the leading decentralized cryptocurrency trading platforms, is set to make its debut in the U.S. market by the end of this year. This marks a significant shift as the derivatives-focused exchange was previously unavailable to American users, according to dYdX President Eddie Zhang in an interview with Reuters.

Diverging from centralized exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken, which mediate transactions, dYdX facilitates direct user transactions on a blockchain network. Renowned for its perpetual contracts, this San Francisco-based company has surpassed $1.5 trillion in trading since inception. The exchange plans to introduce spot trading on Solana and related cryptocurrencies in the U.S.

Recognizing the regulatory landscape, dYdX aims to drastically cut trading fees upon entering the U.S. While perpetual contracts remain unavailable, dYdX awaits regulatory guidance for these products. A joint SEC and CFTC statement suggests potential consideration for allowing crypto perpetual contracts on regulated U.S. platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025