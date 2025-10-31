Aadhaar Vision 2032: Future-Proofing India's Digital Identity

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced the formation of a high-level expert panel tasked with future-proofing Aadhaar technology, especially in terms of scalability and cybersecurity. The move, disclosed via an official statement on Friday, signals a comprehensive strategic review aimed at preparing Aadhaar for emerging digital challenges.

Chaired by UIDAI Chairperson Neelkanth Mishra, the expert committee includes notable figures such as UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, Nutanix founder Dheeraj Pandey, and Michigan State University Professor Anil Jain, among others. The panel will guide the development of Aadhaar Vision 2032, a framework intended to shape Aadhaar's technological evolution over the next decade.

According to the statement, the framework will focus on integrating advanced technologies like AI, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing to ensure Aadhaar remains a secure, inclusive, and adaptive digital identity. The initiative aligns with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and global privacy standards, reinforcing Aadhaar's resilience against evolving cybersecurity threats and meeting future demand.