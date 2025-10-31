European Equity Markets See Mixed Signals Amid ECB Steadfast Rates

European equities took a hit on Friday as investors grappled with mixed corporate results and a favorable eurozone inflation report that supported the European Central Bank's stance on contained price pressures. The STOXX 600 index fell by 0.5%, despite a month of gains driven by hopes of easing U.S. interest rates and stable trade relations.

Insurers were notably impacted, with AXA seeing a 4.4% drop due to reduced life insurance earnings and pricing challenges, and Scor declining by 13% after its third-quarter report. Bank stocks offered a silver lining, with Erste Group Bank surging 5.5% following an optimistic annual forecast, while Danske Bank climbed 3.1% on better-than-expected profits.

The ECB's decision to hold interest rates steady at 2% reinforced market expectations of stable rates through this cycle, causing Barclays to revise its forecast. Analysts highlighted easing trade tensions and big tech dominance as crucial factors, as the economic landscape remained complex amid global uncertainties.

