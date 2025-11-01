South Korea's Bold AI and Demographic Ambitions at APEC

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, speaking at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, emphasized the importance of regional collaboration to address artificial intelligence and demographic shifts. The summit has attracted key figures, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, highlighting its global significance.

South Korea, the host, aspires to join the ranks of the top three AI countries globally. However, its economic growth is threatened by a declining birthrate, projected to be the world's lowest in 2024. President Lee introduced the 'APEC AI Initiative,' aiming to harness AI advances despite regional demographic challenges.

In a session with Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang, the South Korean leader discussed partnerships with the U.S. chipmaker. He also stressed the region's need for a comprehensive framework to confront a 'demographic crisis' impacting the economy, labor, childcare, and welfare, marking it as an urgent priority.