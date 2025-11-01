Left Menu

China's Youngest Astronaut Embarks on Space Mission

China has launched its youngest astronaut aboard the Shenzhou-21 space rocket, marking another mission to the 'Heavenly Palace' space station. This mission represents the seventh journey to China's permanently inhabited space station, highlighting the nation's growing presence in space exploration since its completion in 2022.

01-11-2025
China has successfully launched its youngest astronaut to date, as part of the Shenzhou-21 mission to the 'Heavenly Palace' space station. The mission, which lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on Friday, signifies a major milestone in China's ambitious space exploration endeavors.

The Shenzhou-21 space rocket took off atop a Long March-2F rocket, joining a series of missions to the Chinese space station since its completion in 2022. This marks the seventh mission to the permanently inhabited station, underscoring China's sustained commitment to its space program.

Chinese state media celebrated the achievement, emphasizing the nation's growing expertise and ambition in space travel. This mission not only showcases China's technological advances but also reinforces its status as a prominent player in the global space industry.

