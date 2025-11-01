White House to Allow Dutch Chipmaker Nexperia's Deliveries from China

The Dutch government and Nexperia have opted not to comment on reports suggesting that the White House may soon announce the continued shipment of chips from Nexperia's facilities in China. This could potentially relieve the automotive industry, which faces production cuts due to chip shortages.

A source cited by Reuters indicated that the White House announcement could occur soon, signaling a return toward a balanced chip supply chain. The Dutch government stated its intent to maintain constructive dialogue with China and international partners to bring equilibrium to chip manufacturing.

The situation escalated recently when the Dutch government seized control of Nexperia, owned by Chinese firm Wingtech, resulting in Beijing halting the export of Nexperia's products from China. Nexperia expressed a consistent call for de-escalating tensions.