White House to Allow Dutch Chipmaker Nexperia's Deliveries from China
The Dutch government and Nexperia remain silent on reports suggesting a resumed chip shipment from Chinese facilities by the company. A White House announcement may soon ease auto industry concerns caused by the chip shortage. Recently, Dutch authorities took control of Nexperia, escalating tensions with China.
A source cited by Reuters indicated that the White House announcement could occur soon, signaling a return toward a balanced chip supply chain. The Dutch government stated its intent to maintain constructive dialogue with China and international partners to bring equilibrium to chip manufacturing.
A source cited by Reuters indicated that the White House announcement could occur soon, signaling a return toward a balanced chip supply chain. The Dutch government stated its intent to maintain constructive dialogue with China and international partners to bring equilibrium to chip manufacturing.
The situation escalated recently when the Dutch government seized control of Nexperia, owned by Chinese firm Wingtech, resulting in Beijing halting the export of Nexperia's products from China. Nexperia expressed a consistent call for de-escalating tensions.
