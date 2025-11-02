ISRO's Historic Launch: The Monumental CMS-03 Achievement

On Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic milestone with the successful launch of CMS-03, the heaviest satellite to date lifted off from Indian soil. Weighing in at 4410 kg, CMS-03 replaces the naval satellite GSAT-7 and was strategically placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by the LVM-3 rocket.

Lt Gen Anil K Bhatt (retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), lauded the achievement, asserting that the launch underscores India's sovereign capabilities in deploying heavy-payload satellites for strategic purposes. Industry leaders, including Subba Rao Pavuluri of Ananth Technologies, contributed significantly to the mission.

Pavuluri highlighted the technological inputs ATL provided, such as advanced navigation and control subsystems. The satellite's secure communication channels promise to be pivotal for India's national security, fortifying strategic autonomy and paving the way for greater private sector involvement in space endeavors.

