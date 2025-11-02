ISRO's CMS-03: Strengthening India's Maritime Communication Network

The CMS-03 communication satellite, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), promises to bolster the Indian Navy's telecommunication capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region. The Navy's maritime domain awareness is set to improve, thanks to the satellite's robust coverage capabilities, officials announced on Sunday.

Weighing 4,410 kg, CMS-03 stands as India's heaviest communication satellite to date. It offers high-capacity bandwidth to ensure seamless and secure communication links among ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres. Designed and developed indigenously, CMS-03 reflects India's commitment to self-reliance, or 'Aatmanirbharta'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the launch as a major milestone, showcasing India's cutting-edge innovation in space technology. The satellite's payload supports voice, data, and video communications across multiple bands. It plays a pivotal role in confronting security challenges and safeguarding maritime interests through advanced technology.