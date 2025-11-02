Left Menu

ISRO's CMS-03: Strengthening India's Maritime Communication Network

The CMS-03 satellite, an Indian-origin multi-band communication satellite, enhances telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region. Launched by ISRO, it supports Indian Navy's secure communications, meeting operational needs through advanced technology, contributing to India's self-reliance and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The CMS-03 communication satellite, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), promises to bolster the Indian Navy's telecommunication capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region. The Navy's maritime domain awareness is set to improve, thanks to the satellite's robust coverage capabilities, officials announced on Sunday.

Weighing 4,410 kg, CMS-03 stands as India's heaviest communication satellite to date. It offers high-capacity bandwidth to ensure seamless and secure communication links among ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres. Designed and developed indigenously, CMS-03 reflects India's commitment to self-reliance, or 'Aatmanirbharta'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the launch as a major milestone, showcasing India's cutting-edge innovation in space technology. The satellite's payload supports voice, data, and video communications across multiple bands. It plays a pivotal role in confronting security challenges and safeguarding maritime interests through advanced technology.

