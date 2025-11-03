Nvidia's Blackwell Chips: A U.S.-Only Affair

The U.S. administration has announced a significant decision regarding the distribution of Nvidia's advanced semiconductor technology. President Donald Trump emphasized that these cutting-edge Blackwell AI chips are exclusively for U.S. companies, effectively restricting their export to China and other nations.

Trump's declaration, delivered during an interview aired on CBS' '60 Minutes', underscores tighter controls on American technological assets. This initiative aligns with efforts to maintain a competitive advantage over China in AI innovation and development. The policy reinforces the stance taken in a recent AI blueprint intended to extend exports only to U.S. allies.

This decision has sparked criticism from Washington's China hawks, concerned over bolstering China's military through advanced tech. Meanwhile, Nvidia refrains from seeking U.S. export licenses for China, given Beijing's current opposition, while highlighting the importance of the Chinese market to support domestic R&D activities.

