Nvidia's Blackwell Chips: A U.S.-Only Affair

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Nvidia's most advanced chips, Blackwell, will be reserved for U.S. companies, excluding China and other countries. This move suggests stricter restrictions on American AI chips overseas, amid fears of enhancing China's military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. administration has announced a significant decision regarding the distribution of Nvidia's advanced semiconductor technology. President Donald Trump emphasized that these cutting-edge Blackwell AI chips are exclusively for U.S. companies, effectively restricting their export to China and other nations.

Trump's declaration, delivered during an interview aired on CBS' '60 Minutes', underscores tighter controls on American technological assets. This initiative aligns with efforts to maintain a competitive advantage over China in AI innovation and development. The policy reinforces the stance taken in a recent AI blueprint intended to extend exports only to U.S. allies.

This decision has sparked criticism from Washington's China hawks, concerned over bolstering China's military through advanced tech. Meanwhile, Nvidia refrains from seeking U.S. export licenses for China, given Beijing's current opposition, while highlighting the importance of the Chinese market to support domestic R&D activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

