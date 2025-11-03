Revolutionizing Drug Discovery: IIT-Madras Unveils AI Framework 'PURE'
IIT-Madras introduces 'PURE', a groundbreaking AI framework streamlining drug discovery by efficiently generating synthesisable drug-like molecules. Developed with Ohio State University, PURE uses advanced reinforcement learning to overcome existing limitations, promising faster drug development and addressing resistance in cancer and infectious diseases.
The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IITM) recently announced a significant advancement in Artificial Intelligence with the unveiling of 'PURE', a framework designed to expedite drug discovery.
Developed in collaboration with Ohio State University, PURE stands out from existing AI tools by utilizing reinforcement learning to generate drug-like molecules that are easier to synthesize in laboratories. This innovative approach promises to reduce the early-stage development phase, traditionally a prolonged and costly process.
PURE's potential impact extends beyond drugs, offering a promising foundation for the accelerated discovery of new materials as indicated by published findings in the Journal of Cheminformatics.
