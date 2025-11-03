Revolutionizing Drug Discovery: IIT-Madras Unveils AI Framework 'PURE'

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IITM) recently announced a significant advancement in Artificial Intelligence with the unveiling of 'PURE', a framework designed to expedite drug discovery.

Developed in collaboration with Ohio State University, PURE stands out from existing AI tools by utilizing reinforcement learning to generate drug-like molecules that are easier to synthesize in laboratories. This innovative approach promises to reduce the early-stage development phase, traditionally a prolonged and costly process.

PURE's potential impact extends beyond drugs, offering a promising foundation for the accelerated discovery of new materials as indicated by published findings in the Journal of Cheminformatics.

