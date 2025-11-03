Left Menu

Karnataka's 'DeepTech Decade': A Vision for India's Tech Revolution

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge announced the 'DeepTech Decade' initiative, a Rs 600-crore plan aimed at boosting startups in emerging technologies. The initiative includes new policies, funds, and events like the Future Makers Conclave to establish Karnataka as India's DeepTech hub.

Updated: 03-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:33 IST
In a significant move to bolster the state's technology sector, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge unveiled the 'DeepTech Decade' initiative on Monday. The Rs 600-crore plan will support startups in emerging technologies as the government introduces the 'DeepTech Elevate Policy'.

Speaking at a press conference, Kharge, who oversees the Information Technology and Biotechnology portfolios, emphasized the state's commitment to becoming India's DeepTech capital. The plan outlines significant investments aimed at developing AI, machine learning, quantum computing, and other frontier technologies.

The initiative also includes the Future Makers Conclave, a significant event at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which will gather over 10,000 industry leaders. Additionally, the government is planning to collaborate with venture capital firms to create a Rs 1,000-crore fund dedicated to DeepTech and AI startups, setting the stage for global technological leadership.

