Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pensioners' Lives: Face Authentication for Digital Life Certificates

Union Minister Jitendra Singh calls face authentication for digital life certificates a groundbreaking innovation. This technology, usable via smartphones, offers elderly and sick pensioners the flexibility to submit life certificates remotely. The initiative is part of the Department of Pension's nationwide campaign to enhance pensioners' digital ease of living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:18 IST
Revolutionizing Pensioners' Lives: Face Authentication for Digital Life Certificates
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh hailed the face authentication technique for generating digital life certificates as transformative, enabling submission via smartphones.

Speaking at the State Bank of India's mega pensioners' camp, Singh emphasized the government's efforts in digitally empowering pensioners to ease their lives, particularly benefitting the elderly and ill.

The Department of Pension's national campaign includes collaborations with banks, telecom, and government agencies to ensure accessibility for pensioners nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025