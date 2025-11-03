Revolutionizing Pensioners' Lives: Face Authentication for Digital Life Certificates

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh hailed the face authentication technique for generating digital life certificates as transformative, enabling submission via smartphones.

Speaking at the State Bank of India's mega pensioners' camp, Singh emphasized the government's efforts in digitally empowering pensioners to ease their lives, particularly benefitting the elderly and ill.

The Department of Pension's national campaign includes collaborations with banks, telecom, and government agencies to ensure accessibility for pensioners nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)