ON Semiconductor Steps In Amid Chip Shortage Crisis
ON Semiconductor is assisting customers affected by shortages caused by Dutch chipmaker Nexperia. CEO Hassane El-Khoury highlighted that the automotive industry's low chip inventories are a major factor in the crisis. The company aims to support its shared clientele to alleviate the shortage impact.
ON Semiconductor is stepping in to aid clients affected by supply shortages from rival chipmaker Nexperia. CEO Hassane El-Khoury assured stakeholders that the company is doing its utmost to support customers impacted by these disruptions, particularly in the automotive sector.
After announcing third-quarter results, El-Khoury spoke to analysts about the ongoing crisis. He emphasized that the automotive sector's habit of maintaining minimal chip inventories has exacerbated the current supply chain issues.
El-Khoury pledged ON Semiconductor's commitment to helping mitigate the repercussions for their shared customer base, showcasing the company's proactive approach in addressing the shortage challenges.
