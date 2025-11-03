ON Semiconductor Steps In Amid Chip Shortage Crisis

ON Semiconductor is stepping in to aid clients affected by supply shortages from rival chipmaker Nexperia. CEO Hassane El-Khoury assured stakeholders that the company is doing its utmost to support customers impacted by these disruptions, particularly in the automotive sector.

After announcing third-quarter results, El-Khoury spoke to analysts about the ongoing crisis. He emphasized that the automotive sector's habit of maintaining minimal chip inventories has exacerbated the current supply chain issues.

El-Khoury pledged ON Semiconductor's commitment to helping mitigate the repercussions for their shared customer base, showcasing the company's proactive approach in addressing the shortage challenges.

