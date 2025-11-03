Left Menu

ON Semiconductor Steps In Amid Chip Shortage Crisis

ON Semiconductor is assisting customers affected by shortages caused by Dutch chipmaker Nexperia. CEO Hassane El-Khoury highlighted that the automotive industry's low chip inventories are a major factor in the crisis. The company aims to support its shared clientele to alleviate the shortage impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:59 IST
ON Semiconductor is stepping in to aid clients affected by supply shortages from rival chipmaker Nexperia. CEO Hassane El-Khoury assured stakeholders that the company is doing its utmost to support customers impacted by these disruptions, particularly in the automotive sector.

After announcing third-quarter results, El-Khoury spoke to analysts about the ongoing crisis. He emphasized that the automotive sector's habit of maintaining minimal chip inventories has exacerbated the current supply chain issues.

El-Khoury pledged ON Semiconductor's commitment to helping mitigate the repercussions for their shared customer base, showcasing the company's proactive approach in addressing the shortage challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

