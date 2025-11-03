Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Bid for Metsera: The Battle for the Obesity Drug Market

Novo Nordisk is confident its bid for U.S. drugmaker Metsera doesn't raise antitrust issues. The $8.5 billion offer tops Pfizer's $7.3 billion bid, sparking a legal dispute amid fierce competition in the obesity drug market, which is projected to reach $150 billion annually.

Updated: 03-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has expressed confidence that its acquisition proposal for U.S. pharmaceutical firm Metsera will not trigger any antitrust concerns, the company announced on Monday.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant recently made a competing bid for Metsera, exceeding Pfizer's offer, as companies vie for a share in the growing weight-loss medication market. Pfizer subsequently filed a lawsuit claiming a breach of merger agreement protocols.

Novo Nordisk assures compliance with all necessary agreements, emphasizing the intense competition in the obesity treatment sector where numerous products are under development. With a bid of up to $8.5 billion, the stakes are high in a market expected to reach $150 billion annually, as Novo seeks to maintain its leading position against competitors like Eli Lilly and Pfizer aims to establish a foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

