Toshiba Unveils S300 AI: Revolutionizing Surveillance Storage

Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation has announced the launch of S300 AI, a state-of-the-art surveillance hard disk drive (HDD) tailored to the needs of artificial intelligence (AI) video applications. This next-gen HDD is designed for high-resolution video capture and storage, boasting increased capacities and improved performance to handle demanding AI surveillance workloads.

The S300 AI offers storage capacities from 8TB to 24TB, catering to large-scale, continuous video recording. It is optimized for AI video analytics servers, centralized surveillance data systems, and multi-bay RAID setups. With support for up to 64 high-resolution camera streams and additional AI streams, this product provides a scalable solution for modern surveillance requirements across various sectors.

Ensuring enterprise-grade reliability, the S300 AI has an annual workload rating of 550TB and a mean time to failure of up to 2.5 million hours, backed by a 5-year limited warranty. Starting this month, the 8TB and 10TB models will be released, with larger capacities available in early 2026.