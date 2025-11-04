Colt DCS Expands UK Digital Infrastructure with £2.5 Billion Investment

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a prominent global data centre provider, has received committee approval from Hillingdon Council for a major expansion at its Hayes Digital Park campus in West London. This £2.5 billion development will include three new hyperscale data centres and an Innovation Hub.

The new data centres, London 6, 7, and 8, will add an additional 97MW of IT power, powered exclusively by renewable energy. Construction is slated to begin in mid-2026, with the first centre expected to be operational by early 2029, creating over 500 permanent jobs in the process.

The Innovation Hub, developed with Brunel University, aims to support digital start-ups and community engagement through collaborative opportunities, research, and skills development. The expansion will also introduce a district heating network utilizing waste heat from the data centres to benefit local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)