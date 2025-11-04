TCS Extends Partnership with Morrisons to Drive Digital Transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Tuesday the extension of its longstanding partnership with British supermarket giant Morrisons, aimed at expediting the chain's digital transformation and refining its core operations.

In a five-year initiative, the collaboration aims to enhance Morrisons' strategic priorities such as operational efficiency, loyalty programs, and customer experience while gaining market share. TCS revealed this in a regulatory filing, outlining how end-to-end engineering services will support these aims.

TCS will overhaul legacy platforms and leverage AI-driven solutions to improve service outcomes, reduce disruptions, and foster data-driven decision-making. With over 50 years of experience in the UK, TCS continues to support Morrisons in its ambitious growth and modernization journey.

