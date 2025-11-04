Shifting Trends in Employment Screening: First Advantage's India Report

First Advantage Corporation, a leader in HR technology solutions, has published its half-year India Employment Screening Trends Report, offering insights into screening discrepancies by sector.

The document reveals significant discrepancies in industries like BFSI, BPO, and education, with the overall average discrepancy hitting 13 percent. The report underscores the importance of evolving industry practices.

Vishnuvardhan Kundhu, Senior VP, Revenue India, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and agile workforce solutions, underlining the ongoing enhancement of hiring practices.

