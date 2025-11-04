Shifting Trends in Employment Screening: First Advantage's India Report
First Advantage Corporation released its half-year India Employment Screening Trends Report, revealing a rise in discrepancies across multiple employment sectors for 2025. The report also highlights a shift towards alternative verification methods, emphasizing changes in industry practices and the focus on thorough background checks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:12 IST
First Advantage Corporation, a leader in HR technology solutions, has published its half-year India Employment Screening Trends Report, offering insights into screening discrepancies by sector.
The document reveals significant discrepancies in industries like BFSI, BPO, and education, with the overall average discrepancy hitting 13 percent. The report underscores the importance of evolving industry practices.
Vishnuvardhan Kundhu, Senior VP, Revenue India, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and agile workforce solutions, underlining the ongoing enhancement of hiring practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement