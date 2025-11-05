Epic and Google Forge a New Path in App Store Reforms

Alphabet's Google and Epic Games have negotiated a comprehensive U.S. court settlement, targeting Android app store reforms to reduce fees, enhance competition, and offer developers and consumers a broader array of choices. The companies detailed the proposal in a federal court filing in San Francisco, asking U.S. District Judge James Donato to approve the settlement.

The case, originating from Epic's 2020 antitrust lawsuit against Google over app access and in-app purchases, has seen Google deny any legal violations. Key changes include allowing user-friendly downloads of third-party app stores meeting new safety standards and facilitating alternative payment methods.

Google's Sameer Samat emphasized the safety-preserving yet flexible nature of these reforms, as Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney lauded the move towards Android's vision of an open platform. The deal awaits further court discussion, while Google faces ongoing legal challenges over its broader business practices.