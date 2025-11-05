Left Menu

Epic and Google Forge a New Path in App Store Reforms

Alphabet's Google and Epic Games reached a U.S. court settlement aimed at reforming Android app store policies for lower fees and increased competition. The proposal, subject to court approval, allows third-party app stores and alternative payment methods. Google maintains user safety while offering more flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:10 IST
Epic and Google Forge a New Path in App Store Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google and Epic Games have negotiated a comprehensive U.S. court settlement, targeting Android app store reforms to reduce fees, enhance competition, and offer developers and consumers a broader array of choices. The companies detailed the proposal in a federal court filing in San Francisco, asking U.S. District Judge James Donato to approve the settlement.

The case, originating from Epic's 2020 antitrust lawsuit against Google over app access and in-app purchases, has seen Google deny any legal violations. Key changes include allowing user-friendly downloads of third-party app stores meeting new safety standards and facilitating alternative payment methods.

Google's Sameer Samat emphasized the safety-preserving yet flexible nature of these reforms, as Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney lauded the move towards Android's vision of an open platform. The deal awaits further court discussion, while Google faces ongoing legal challenges over its broader business practices.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

 India
2
Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

 India
3
Zohran Mamdani: Breaking Barriers to Transform New York City

Zohran Mamdani: Breaking Barriers to Transform New York City

 Global
4
Four of family killed as bike collides with truck amid dense fog in UP's Bahraich: Police.

Four of family killed as bike collides with truck amid dense fog in UP's Bah...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025