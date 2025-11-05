Volkswagen and CARIZON Forge New Path with In-House Smart Driving Chip

Volkswagen announced its strategy to advance smart driving technologies by collaborating with China's Horizon Robotics through their joint venture, CARIZON.

The alliance will focus on creating the German automaker's first in-house chip, aimed at enhancing next-generation vehicles in China. This chip is designed to handle data processing tasks from cameras and sensors, with computing power reaching up to 700 tera operations per second (TOPS).

By committing to this project, Volkswagen intends to bolster its research and development expertise specifically for the Chinese market. The timeline for this innovative chip's delivery is projected between three to five years, though details on its production and global applicability remain undisclosed.

