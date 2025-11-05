Left Menu

Volkswagen and CARIZON Forge New Path with In-House Smart Driving Chip

Volkswagen, in collaboration with China's Horizon Robotics, is set to develop its first in-house chip for smart driving in Chinese cars. The chip will process camera and sensor data at 500 to 700 TOPS, with a delivery timeframe of three to five years, enhancing local R&D capabilities.

  • China

Volkswagen announced its strategy to advance smart driving technologies by collaborating with China's Horizon Robotics through their joint venture, CARIZON.

The alliance will focus on creating the German automaker's first in-house chip, aimed at enhancing next-generation vehicles in China. This chip is designed to handle data processing tasks from cameras and sensors, with computing power reaching up to 700 tera operations per second (TOPS).

By committing to this project, Volkswagen intends to bolster its research and development expertise specifically for the Chinese market. The timeline for this innovative chip's delivery is projected between three to five years, though details on its production and global applicability remain undisclosed.

