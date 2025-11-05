Market Jitters: U.S. Stocks Waver Amidst AI Valuation Concerns

Investors took a step back from AI-linked stocks for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, with both Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipping. Concerns regarding increasing valuations persisted as they awaited key economic data to assess the state of the U.S. labor market.

Although futures indicated smaller losses compared to Tuesday's steep 2% Nasdaq decline, caution prevailed. High valuations were under scrutiny with the S&P 500 trading at its highest multiple of forward earnings since the early 2000s. Prominent tech stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices and Super Micro Computer, saw notable premarket downturns.

Economic and legal indicators added complexity for traders, with anticipated employment reports and a Supreme Court hearing on U.S. tariff policies influenced by international negotiations. Broader sentiment remains tense as the economic repercussions of the historic U.S. government shutdown loom.