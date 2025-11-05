Revolutionizing Racing: The GEN4 Electric Marvel

Formula E has unveiled its fastest and most environmentally sustainable car yet, the GEN4, slated for debut in the 2026-27 season. Promising quicker acceleration than current Formula One cars, this revolutionary vehicle marks a significant leap forward in electric racing technology.

The Liberty Global-owned series announced that the GEN4 will deliver 50% more power than its predecessor, the GEN3 Evo, by reaching 600kW, equivalent to over 815bhp. The car will boast permanently active all-wheel drive, be entirely recyclable, and incorporate at least 20% recycled materials, aligning with environmental goals.

Jeff Dodds, Formula E's chief executive, emphasized the ongoing innovation and ambition in the series. The GEN4, co-developed with the FIA, aims to redefine racing performance and sustainability. Manufacturers such as Porsche, Nissan, and Jaguar are gearing up to fine-tune the GEN4 ahead of its anticipated premiere next year.

