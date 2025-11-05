Left Menu

France Suspends Shein Amid Controversy Over Sex Dolls and Weapons

France has begun proceedings to suspend the company Shein after discovering childlike sex dolls and weapons for sale on the site. The French finance ministry insists that until Shein complies with legal standards, the suspension will remain in effect. Shein has temporarily halted its marketplace in France.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's consumer watchdog discovered childlike sex dolls and weapons on Shein's website, prompting the government to suspend the online retailer. The decision, backed by the Prime Minister, will last until Shein can assure compliance with French laws.

In response, Shein sanctioned the sellers involved and enacted a global ban on sex dolls on its platform. The company has decided to voluntarily suspend its marketplace operations in France to scrutinize and enhance third-party seller practices.

The decision follows increased pressure from French ministers, lawmaker Antoine Vermorel-Marques, and Commerce Minister Serge Papin, who stressed the illegality of items such as brass knuckles and axes on the site. Protests arose against Shein's recent Paris store opening, with demonstrators criticizing its business model and harmful products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

