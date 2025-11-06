Left Menu

Epic Games and Google Settle Historic Legal Battle Over Android App Store Monopoly

Epic Games has reached a settlement with Google over its five-year legal challenge against Google's Play Store practices on Android. The settlement aims to increase competition and choice for consumers and developers. The agreement follows a legal ruling calling Google's app store practices monopolistic and must be approved by a federal judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 06-11-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 02:30 IST
Video game creator Epic Games has reached a comprehensive settlement with Google, potentially ending its five-year lawsuit targeting Google's Play Store. The historic agreement aims to resolve disputes while revitalizing the Android app platform for users and developers, according to a joint legal filing submitted in a San Francisco federal court.

Epic, the gaming giant behind Fortnite, previously scored a legal win when a federal appeals court criticized Google's app store practices as monopolistic. This set the stage for a judiciary-mandated overhaul designed to enhance consumer choices, which Google unsuccessfully fought to overturn through appeals, including an attempt blocked by the US Supreme Court.

The settlement's specifics remain sealed for now but require approval from U.S. District Judge James Donato. Key aspects include dismantling measures that once prevented third-party app stores from reaching Android users, thus expanding marketplace competition. Epic's lawsuits against Google commenced in 2020, challenging hefty commission fees charged by existing app stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

