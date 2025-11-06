Left Menu

Nvidia CEO Foresees China's AI Dominance

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed the Future of AI Summit, expressing concerns over China's potential to surpass the US in the artificial intelligence race. Huang's remarks underscore the competitive global landscape, highlighting strategic advancements being made by China in AI development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 02:53 IST
Jensen Huang

At the Financial Times' Future of AI Summit, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issued a stark warning about the future of artificial intelligence. He declared that China is poised to outpace the United States in the race to develop cutting-edge AI technologies.

Huang's comments underscore a growing unease regarding global AI leadership, as China continues to make strategic advancements in the field.

His remarks highlight the urgent need for the US to bolster its own AI initiatives to remain competitive on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

