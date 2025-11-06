Nvidia CEO Foresees China's AI Dominance

At the Financial Times' Future of AI Summit, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issued a stark warning about the future of artificial intelligence. He declared that China is poised to outpace the United States in the race to develop cutting-edge AI technologies.

Huang's comments underscore a growing unease regarding global AI leadership, as China continues to make strategic advancements in the field.

His remarks highlight the urgent need for the US to bolster its own AI initiatives to remain competitive on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)