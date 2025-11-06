Billion-Dollar Battle: Novo vs. Pfizer for Metsera

A fierce bidding war has erupted between pharmaceutical giants Novo and Pfizer over Metsera, a pivotal figure in the burgeoning obesity drug market. Recent developments have seen both companies repeatedly raise their bids, underscoring the high stakes involved in this strategic acquisition.

This corporate battle began when Novo made an unexpected bid for Metsera last week, just days after an acquisition deal with Pfizer was publicly announced. The surprise move by Novo has escalated into a complex legal struggle, as it seeks to reclaim its dominant position within the obesity drugs sector.

The fierce competition highlights the immense potential of the obesity drug market, which some analysts predict could reach a staggering $150 billion by the early part of the next decade. Both companies' aggressive bids reflect their keen interest in capturing a share of this lucrative market.

(With inputs from agencies.)