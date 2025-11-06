Netcore Cloud Pioneers Shift with Outcome-Based Pricing in Martech

In a groundbreaking development for the Martech industry, Netcore Cloud has unveiled a novel Variable Pricing Model for its Agentic Marketing Platform. This innovative approach ties marketing technology costs directly to tangible business results, a first-of-its-kind move announced at Agentic Marketing 2025.

The outcome-based framework requires brands to pay depending on measurable impacts such as engagement or revenue increases. This pricing model aligns with Netcore's commitment to transparency and performance in marketing tools.

Netcore's leadership highlights the necessity for marketing solutions that deliver real value, shifting away from numerous ineffective tools. By establishing clear performance benchmarks, brands can initially engage risk-free while aligning with Netcore to improve key metrics. This positions Netcore Cloud as an industry leader and innovator in AI-driven marketing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)