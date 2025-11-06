Atomesus AI: Pioneering Affordable AI from India to the World

New Delhi, India — A landmark move in India's burgeoning artificial intelligence industry is underway as Atomesus AI, developed by the Indus Valley Group, prepares for its grand unveiling. Spearheaded by ambitious innovators with ties to ISRO projects, the initiative seeks to democratize AI by making it both accessible and affordable.

Combining domestic development with select international AI systems, Atomesus AI offers superior performance while ensuring user privacy is safeguarded. Its goal is to be the most affordable AI platform globally, providing access to a diverse audience from students to large enterprises.

Driven by a vision of self-reliant technological prowess, Atomesus AI is ready to stake its claim on the global stage, signifying India's quest for AI independence. As the world watches, this launch is not just a product release but a stride toward redefining global AI access.

(With inputs from agencies.)