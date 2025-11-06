Zynd Aickathon: Pioneering India's AI Future at Alan Scott

Alan Scott Enterprises Limited, a diversified innovation-driven holding company, has unveiled the Zynd Aickathon—a nationwide challenge aimed at the next wave of Indian innovators committed to producing intelligent, ethical AI systems.

The event will be held virtually from November 2025 through February 2026. With participation from over 1,000 students across 40 colleges such as IIT Delhi and IIT Mandi, the hackathon will culminate in a grand finale in New Delhi.

Participants will work in teams to innovate within categories like Fair Hiring and Flood Resilience, using the Zynd Protocol for AI interoperability. Prizes will be awarded for social and design impact, with top teams offered internships and collaboration opportunities from Alan Scott Omnis AI.