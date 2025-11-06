Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tangle: Qualcomm Concerns Amidst Market Valuation Debate

U.S. stock index futures showed little movement as Qualcomm's shares fell due to potential business loss concerns. The longest U.S. government shutdown in history adds to economic uncertainty. Notable earnings reports and Federal Reserve insights are key focus areas as traders evaluate monetary policy direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:28 IST
U.S. stock index futures exhibited minor fluctuations on Thursday, with Qualcomm's declining shares contributing to broader apprehensions about valuations within the technology sector. The chipmaker saw a 2.8% drop following its warning of possible business losses next year involving its crucial client, Samsung.

This comes amid a backdrop of mixed economic data that continues to fuel uncertainty regarding the state of the U.S. economy. Recent volatility has been marked by a Tuesday sell-off driven by Wall Street executives' warnings of market corrections, particularly impacting AI-related stocks that have powered the year's record stock highs.

The longest U.S. government shutdown in history has resulted in uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision, with private sector indicators gaining prominence. Additionally, third-quarter earnings results continue to unfold, with many S&P 500 companies exceeding estimates, notably Warner Bros Discovery, Datadog, and Moderna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

