Left Menu

Technology Stocks Retreat Amid Economic Uncertainty and Tariff Concerns

Wall Street's key indexes fell as technology stocks faced new selling pressure amid U.S. tariff concerns and economic uncertainty. The information technology sector was notably affected, along with consumer discretionary stocks. Diverging economic indicators heightened market caution, while mixed corporate earnings reports spurred varied stock movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:25 IST
Technology Stocks Retreat Amid Economic Uncertainty and Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's prominent indexes experienced declines on Thursday, as technology stocks encountered fresh selling pressure, compounded by uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariffs and economic health.

Tech stocks generally declined due to continued concerns over inflated valuations, following warnings from Wall Street executives which led to a significant sell-off in AI-related stocks. The information technology sector dropped by 1.2%, with Microsoft and Nvidia among the decliners.

In the backdrop, mixed economic indicators added to market caution. Layoffs reached a 22-year high in October, contrasting with optimistic ADP data. Meanwhile, worries about reciprocal tariffs and Fed interest decisions loomed, pressuring market sentiment further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Arrest in Greater Noida Assault Case

Viral Video Sparks Arrest in Greater Noida Assault Case

 India
2
Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Acting DGP of Jharkhand

Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Acting DGP of Jharkhand

 India
3
Hong Kong Sixes 2025: A Thrilling Cricket Spectacle Set to Begin

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: A Thrilling Cricket Spectacle Set to Begin

 Global
4
International Court Approves Charges Against Fugitive Warlord Kony

International Court Approves Charges Against Fugitive Warlord Kony

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025