Inspira Enterprise: Leading the Charge in Mid-Market Cybersecurity

Inspira Enterprise has been named a leader in Everest Group's Cybersecurity Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The accolade underscores Inspira’s innovative AI-driven cybersecurity solutions designed for mid-market firms worldwide. The company's iSMART² platform enhances cybersecurity management, offering crucial insights and risk mapping features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:11 IST
In an impressive leap forward, Inspira Enterprise has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group's Cybersecurity Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This acknowledgment underscores the company's pioneering efforts in the realm of AI-driven cybersecurity services, specifically tailored for mid-market enterprises on a global scale.

Chetan Jain, Managing Director of Inspira Enterprise, expressed immense pride in the recognition, affirming the company's unwavering commitment to deliver cutting-edge security solutions to safeguard clients' digital assets. The Everest Group commended Inspira for its robust domain knowledge, efficient account management, and comprehensive Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

The significance of cybersecurity for mid-market firms cannot be overstated, as these businesses tend to manage sensitive data and face sophisticated cyber threats but lack the resources of larger enterprises. Inspira Enterprise's iSMART² platform plays a critical role by enhancing risk mapping and providing actionable insights, setting a standard for advanced yet cost-effective security solutions within this segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

