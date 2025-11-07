Left Menu

Hexaware Acquires CyberSolve to Revolutionize Identity Management in Tech

Hexaware Technologies has announced the acquisition of CyberSolve, an expert in identity and access management solutions. This collaboration aims to modernize identity foundations and automate security controls using AI. The acquisition promises faster growth and stronger security measures for global enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:17 IST
Hexaware Technologies, a leader in IT solutions, expands its capabilities by acquiring CyberSolve, a global expert in identity management solutions. This strategic move is set to enhance Hexaware's offerings in automating security controls and securing digital operations with artificial intelligence.

CyberSolve's decade-long experience in identity programs and its vast network of specialists and tech alliances align perfectly with Hexaware's commitment to engineering excellence and resilient operations. The merger aims to provide a more integrated identity capability, thus reducing risks while driving growth for global enterprises.

Cybersecurity has evolved into a primary business concern, as noted by Siddharth Dhar, President at Hexaware. The union with CyberSolve allows Hexaware to deliver faster value and stronger security controls, increasing assurance and trust in the digital realm. Stakeholders from various sectors anticipate significant advancements in identity security and digital transformation.

