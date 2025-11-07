Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Tata's Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Assam

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman observed the Tata Group's Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor facility under construction in Assam's Morigaon district. The plant, leveraging advanced packaging technologies, aims to produce 48 million semiconductor chips daily. This visit was part of her two-day tour unveiling various projects in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:47 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday toured the Tata Group's massive Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor plant in Assam's Morigaon district. Her visit forms part of a two-day expedition across the state, launching a series of key projects.

The afternoon saw Sitharaman at Tata Electronics' upcoming Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) unit, strategically located in central Assam's Jagiroad.

Sitharaman interacted with officials supervising the project, which aims to produce 48 million high-tech semiconductor chips daily using advanced technologies such as flip chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP). The Finance Minister's Office highlighted this significant development in a post on social media platform X.

