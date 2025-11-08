Pentagon Overhauls Weapons Procurement: Streamlining for Speed

The Pentagon is undergoing a significant transformation in its weapons procurement process, as announced by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Friday. Addressing a gathering at the National War College, Hegseth revealed changes that enable more rapid technology acquisition in light of escalating global threats.

Current procurement processes have been termed 'unacceptably slow,' plagued by fragmented accountability and misaligned incentives. The reforms aim to expedite the military's ability to field new technology. To achieve this, Portfolio Acquisition Executives will have clear authority over major programs, minimizing bureaucratic layers, while a minimum of two qualified sources will be required for critical program content at production stages.

The Pentagon's latest reforms also emphasize a default acquisition approach of commercial products and introduce time-indexed contract incentives to reward timely deliveries. Monthly Acquisition Acceleration Reviews will be held to oversee these implementations, ensure swift progress, and stimulate defense industrial base competition.